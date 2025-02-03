AIRLINK 197.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.47%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-03

EU slams Trump tariffs, says will ‘respond firmly’ if targeted

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday blasted US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and said the 27-nation bloc would hit back “firmly” if targeted.

Brussels had until now indicated it hoped to avoid a trade conflict with Trump through negotiation.

But on Friday the US leader doubled down by saying he “absolutely” planned to target the EU in future, as he slapped levies on his north American neighbours and China.

“The European Union regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China,” said a spokesman for the European Commission.

