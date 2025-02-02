AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says ‘pain’ from tariffs will be ‘worth the price’

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2025 09:14pm

PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans may feel economic “pain” from his tariffs on key trading partners, but argued it would be “worth the price” to secure US interests.

On Saturday, Trump finally signed off on threatened 25-percent tariffs on neighboring Mexico and Canada – despite sharing a free trade pact – and hit China with a 10-percent tariff in addition to already enacted levies.

The move provoked immediate vows of retaliation, while analysts warned the ensuing trade war would likely decrease US growth and raise consumer prices over the short term.

“Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)” Trump wrote Sunday morning in all-caps on his Truth Social media platform.

Canada’s Trudeau announces tariffs on US in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs

“But we will Make America Great Again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid,” he added.

On Friday, the right-leaning editorial board of the Wall Street Journal newspaper blasted Trump’s proposed tariffs in a piece titled “The Dumbest Trade War in History.”

Trump clapped back on Sunday, saying: “The ‘Tariff Lobby,’ headed by the Globalist, and always wrong, Wall Street Journal, is working hard to justify… the decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA, both with regard to TRADE, CRIME, AND POISONOUS DRUGS.”

He has long decried US trade deficits as a sign of other countries taking advantage of Americans.

“THOSE DAYS ARE OVER!” he said.

In a separate post, Trump called again for Canada to become a US state, heightening tensions further with one of his country’s closest allies after hitting it with heavy tariffs.

While claiming the United States pays “hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada,” Trump said “without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country.”

“Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State,” he wrote on Truth Social, claiming the move would bring “much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!”

The US Census Bureau listed the 2024 trade deficit in goods with Canada as $55 billion.

Donald Trump United States US tariffs Trump tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump says ‘pain’ from tariffs will be ‘worth the price’

Canada’s Trudeau announces tariffs on US in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs

NA speaker, interior minister discuss PTI’s ‘attitude’ during dialogue with govt

Islamabad lawyers announce strike on Monday against judges’ transfer

Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force

Israeli military says destroyed ‘several buildings’ in occupied West Bank’s Jenin

Putin ally says he leaves for India for ‘important’ negotiations

Physical tickets of Champions Trophy 2025 to go on sale on Feb 3

Soldier identified in DC plane crash, data shows helicopter may have been too high

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

Read more stories