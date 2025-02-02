AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Sports

Abhishek’s 135 fires India to 247-9 in final T20 against England

AFP Published February 2, 2025 Updated February 2, 2025 09:09pm

MUMBAI: India’s Abhishek Sharma smashed 135 runs, plundering the England bowling with 13 sixes, to power India to 247-9 in the fifth and final T20 international on Sunday.

Left-handed opener Abhishek came out firing in a 54-ball knock after England won the toss and asked India to bat first at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The hosts already hold an unbeatable 3-1 series lead.

England’s bowlers checked the run surge in the final few overs, with the total at one stage looking likely to exceed 300. India were 143-2 after 10 overs.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse took three wickets including Suryakumar Yadav for two, with the Indian captain’s batting woes showing no signs of ending.

England down India to keep T20 series alive

Abhishek was brutal and, with Tilak Varma (24), took 25 runs from one Jamie Overton over, the pair putting on 115 runs for the second wicket.

The 24-year-old raced to his fifty in 17 balls with a six and then reached his second T20 century for India in 37 deliveries. Shivam Dube was the next highest scorer with 30.

Speedster Mark Wood dismissed Hardik Pandya for nine after earlier removing opener Sanju Samson.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid had Abhishek caught out in the 18th over as India lost four wickets in the final five overs.

India Vs England T20 Series

