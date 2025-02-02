AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Britain’s $333 billion trust sector faces more votes in US activist’s campaign

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: U.S. activist investor Boaz Weinstein may have suffered a defeat in the first vote on his plans to shake up Britain’s investment trust industry, but bosses in the 269 billion-pound ($333 billion) sector will not be sleeping easy.

Weinstein’s Saba Capital Management wants to seize control of seven trusts it owns sizeable stakes in, after accusing the 160-year-old sector of widespread under performance, which the trusts reject.

In an initial salvo, shareholders in Herald Investment Trust , the largest of the seven, voted decisively against Saba’s bid to unseat its board last week.

Next up are Baillie Gifford U.S. Growth Trust and Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, which hold votes on Monday. Three others follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Boards and managers have to take note as any trust languishing with a liquid portfolio on a wide discount without any discount control mechanism is vulnerable,” said Daniel Lockyer, Hawksmoor Investment Management senior fund manager.

Investment trusts are listed vehicles that individuals can buy shares in to gain exposure to assets, from listed stocks to hard-to-access private companies.

Their shares should trade broadly in line with the net value of their assets (NAVs). But trust shares can fall out of favour, creating big gaps between share prices and NAVs, and leaving investors unable to cash out without leaving value behind.

UK eyes third Heathrow runway in growth takeoff bid

Win or lose, Saba’s battle looks likely to mean more pressure on trusts to improve their performance.

“Saba’s campaign has already set a powerful precedent,” said Sonia Falconieri, professor of finance at London’s Bayes Business School. “The message is clear: performance and governance will remain under intense scrutiny.”

Weinstein seeks to merge trusts, buy back shares

A Reuters analysis of the seven targeted trusts’ most recent accounts - filed between April and November last year - shows a 350-million pound total shortfall between the value of the shares at the filing date and the 3.9-billion pound book value of the assets the trusts held.

While those figures only capture a snapshot in time, the filings show discounts are persistent.

Trusts say they have delivered respectable long-term performance, that trading improved in 2024, and that they are taking action to close discounts.

They call Saba’s campaign self-serving.

Weinstein has vowed to fix performance by merging unpopular trusts, buying back shares, and investing in more private assets rather than large listed stocks.

In an interview before Herald’s vote, Weinstein, who agreed a standstill this month in a long-running battle with dozens of BlackRock trusts, told Reuters he was preparing for the long haul.

“If we lose narrowly, we may win in some period not that far thereafter,” he said, adding that at least two institutional investors had handed him fresh cash since his campaign went public late 2024. He declined to name them.

In the meantime, trusts are trying to rally shareholders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust’s Chair Jonathan Simpson-Dent accepts discounts have widened.

But he said the sector was already focused on fixing it.

Britain Boaz Weinstein Britain’s investment trust industry

Comments

200 characters

Britain’s $333 billion trust sector faces more votes in US activist’s campaign

Major cut in power tariffs likely

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

Putin ally says he leaves for India for ‘important’ negotiations

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Soldier identified in DC plane crash, data shows helicopter may have been too high

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

Read more stories