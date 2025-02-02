AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
World

Putin ally says he leaves for India for ‘important’ negotiations

Published 02 Feb, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said on Sunday that he was leaving for India for a series of ‘important’ talks.

“We will be in New Delhi by nightfall, important meetings and negotiations are planned tomorrow,” Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.

Russia created secret trade channel with India: FT report

“India is a strategic partner. We have long-standing relations of trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with it. It is necessary to develop contacts in all areas.”

