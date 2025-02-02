AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Soldier identified in DC plane crash, data shows helicopter may have been too high

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 12:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The U.S. Army on Saturday released the name of the third soldier who died on a Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this week, killing 67 people in all.

The soldier was identified as Captain Rebecca Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina. She was an aviation officer in the regular Army since 2019 and assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The Army had initially declined to identify Lobach, an unusual decision that the agency said was made at the request of the family.

But on Saturday the Army said in a statement that Lobach’s family had agreed to release her name to the public.

“She was a bright star in all our lives,” her family said in a statement, noting that she worked as an advocate for victims of sexual assault and planned to become a doctor after her military service.

“No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals.”

Meanwhile, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have determined the CRJ700 airplane was at 325 feet (91 meters), plus or minus 25 feet, at the time of impact, officials said at a Saturday evening news briefing.

US pilot messaging system experiencing outage, may lead to flight delays, Transportation Dept says

The information was based on data recovered from the jet’s flight data recorder - the “black box” that tracks the aircraft’s movements, speed and other parameters.

The new detail suggests the Army helicopter was flying above 200 feet (61 meters), the maximum altitude for the route it was using.

Preliminary data indicates the control tower’s radar showed the helicopter at 200 feet at the time of the accident, though officials said the information has not been confirmed.

“That’s what our job is, to figure that out,” NTSB board member Todd Inman told reporters when asked what could explain the discrepancy.

Inman also said at Saturday’s briefing that the helicopter’s training flight would typically include the use of night-vision goggles.

“We do not know at this time if the night-vision goggles were actually being worn, nor what the setting may be,” he said.

“Further investigation should be able to let us know if that occurred and what factor it may play in the overall accident.”

Data confirms that the air traffic controller alerted the helicopter to the presence of the CRJ700 about two minutes before the crash.

One second before impact, the crew aboard the American flight had a “verbal reaction,” according to the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, and flight data shows the plane’s nose began to rise, officials said.

The official said an automated radio transmission alerted “traffic, traffic, traffic,” was heard on the voice recorder and then sounds of the collision were heard before the recording ends.

The Army previously identified the other two soldiers killed in Wednesday’s crash as Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39.

The names of the 60 passengers and four crew members who died on the jet have not been officially released, although many have been identified through family and social media.

Crews are preparing to remove the wreckage of the aircraft from the Potomac River starting on Sunday.

Forty-two bodies have been recovered thus far, the Washington, D.C., fire department said on Saturday.

American Airlines North Carolina American Airlines CEO Robert Isom U.S. Army helicopter American Airlines plane crush

Comments

200 characters

Soldier identified in DC plane crash, data shows helicopter may have been too high

Major cut in power tariffs likely

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

China denounces Trump tariff: ‘Fentanyl is America’s problem’

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

One dead, thousands urged to evacuate as Australia’s northeast battles floods

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Read more stories