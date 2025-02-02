US pilot messaging system experiencing outage, may lead to flight delays, Transportation Dept says

WASHINGTON: A key US pilot messaging system was experiencing a temporary outage, which could lead to flight delays on Sunday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said late on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working to restore the “Notice to Air Mission” or NOTAM system, Duffy said on X.

“There is currently no impact to the National Airspace System because a backup system is in place,” Duffy said.

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board

“FAA has set up a hotline to communicate with aviation stakeholders and will send notices every 30 minutes with updates on the system’s status.”

In January 2023, an outage of the NOTAM system led to the first nationwide US groundstop since 2001, disrupting more than 11,000 flights.