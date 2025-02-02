AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline, FlyAdeal, has officially launched its operations to Pakistan with its inaugural flight landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to the details, the maiden flight F3661, touched down at 8:04am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute at the airport, marking a significant expansion of air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The airline announced to operate two weekly flights to Karachi, with services from both Jeddah and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal to serve Pakistan in major expansion drive

This new airline is expected to enhance travel options for passengers between the two countries, particularly benefiting religious pilgrims and the significant Pakistani expatriate community in Saudi Arabia.

