Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to distribute the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Package as cash to underserved populations across the country, in coordination with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), sources informed Business Recorder.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) under rule 17(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973 to be known as the ’Cabinet Committee on the Closure of Operations of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), pending its privatisation, constitutes: Minister of Industries & Production (Convener); (ii) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue (Member); (iii) Minister of State for Information Technology & Telecommunication (Mem-ber); (iv) Secretary, Finance Division; (v) Secretary, Industries & Production Division; (vi) Secretary, Privatization Division; and (vii) Secretary, BISP (Member) has finalised its recommendations.

The Committee had been assigned to determine the modalities for the immediate closure of the operations of the USC and work out arrangements for the placement of permanent human resource of the USC in the surplus pool or absorption against existing vacancies in other Federal Government Organisations. The Committee had also been directed to prepare strategy for the provision of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Package in coordination with BISP.

The Committee has also determined the arrangements for the safekeeping and maintenance of the assets and property owned by the USC pending its privatisation; and any other matter related to the closure of the USC.

