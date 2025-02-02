CPJ slates Afghan journalist conviction by Taliban govt

NEW YORK: A Taliban court in Kabul sentenced Sayed Rahim Saeedi, the editor and producer of the ANAR Media YouTube channel, to three years in prison on charges of disseminating anti-Taliban propaganda.

He was sentenced on October 27, 2024, but those with knowledge of the case initially refrained from publicizing it out of concern for Saeedi’s safety, according to a journalist who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity due to fear of Taliban reprisal.

“Sayed Rahim Saeedi has been sentenced to three years in prison without access to a lawyer or due process in the Taliban’s courts, while also suffering from serious health complications,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

“Taliban authorities must immediately release Saeedi and ensure that he receives necessary medical support and treatment.”