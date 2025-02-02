Ridiculous proposal

EDITORIAL: Just the fact that US President Donald Trump’s proposal to “relocate” a million-and-a-half Gazans to Egypt and Jordan has appealed only to the most extremist elements in Israel’s cabinet dominated by far-right elements – as it’s been strongly dismissed by the entire region, even US allies, the international press and especially the countries meant to take the refugees – shows the gallery that the White House prefers to play to.

Clearly, the administration does not care that not only does this suggestion trample on the rights of Palestinians as enshrined in international law, but it also perpetuates a dangerous narrative that treats them as a problem to be displaced rather than a people entitled to justice and self-determination.

At the core of Trump’s proposal lies a fundamental disregard for the Palestinians’ right of return, a principle that has been a cornerstone of international discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 1948.

UN General Assembly Resolution 194 affirms that refugees displaced by war and occupation have the right to return to their homes and live in peace, after all, yet the forced relocation of Gazans to Egypt and Jordan would disregard this right and seek to erase Palestinians’ historical ties to the land.

For them, the right of return is not just a legal claim but a deeply personal and collective aspiration rooted in their identity and connection to their homeland.

Furthermore, the proposal’s implications under international law are alarming. Forced transfer of populations, especially in occupied territories, is explicitly prohibited under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Such actions constitute a grave breach of international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes. By suggesting such a course of action, Trump’s plan blatantly disregards these legal norms, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the international community’s commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law.

The practical and political ramifications of this proposal are equally troubling. Both Egypt and Jordan have categorically rejected the idea, recognising it as an untenable solution that would destabilise the region and impose an unjust burden on their societies.

Egypt, already hosting millions of refugees, has no obligation to absorb the consequences of Israel’s barbaric, genocidal occupation. Jordan, home to one of the largest Palestinian refugee populations, has long opposed any moves that would jeopardise the Palestinians’ right of return or impose further demographic pressures on its population.

Forcing these nations to accept such a proposal would strain their resources and exacerbate regional tensions, fueling resentment and undermining prospects for peace.

Yet the most disheartening aspect about Trump’s proposal is its underlying message: that the plight of the Palestinians can be resolved by simply removing them from the equation.

This approach ignores the root causes of the conflict — decades of occupation, dispossession, and denial of fundamental rights. A sustainable resolution requires addressing these injustices, not displacing the victims.

The international community must prioritise solutions that uphold justice, dignity, and the rights of all parties involved, rather than endorsing plans that perpetuate inequality and dispossession.

The Palestinian people have endured decades of suffering, but their resilience and determination remain unwavering. Any effort to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must center on their rights and aspirations.

Displacement is not a solution; it is a deepening of the injustice they have faced for generations. Trump’s proposal is not only impractical and illegal but also morally indefensible and downright ridiculous.

The path to peace lies not in uprooting the oppressed but in addressing their grievances and ensuring their rightful place in their homeland.

