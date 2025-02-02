This is apropos three letters to the Editor titled ‘Trump’s strategy to counter China’s BRI: too little, too late’ by this writer carried by the newspaper on Thursday, Friday and yesterday. It was acknowledged that, under the watch of U.S. leadership, the BRI has expanded to 151 countries, encompassing a combined GDP of $41 trillion and a population of approximately 5.1 billion people. With over $679 billion invested in infrastructure projects—including power plants, railways, highways, ports, and telecommunications—the BRI has reshaped global trade and economic connectivity.

Despite the initiative’s rapid expansion over the past 12 years, the US is only now in the brainstorming phase of formulating a countermeasure. The current discussions revolve around developing an alternative to the BRI—one that operates under US leadership and is marketed as a more viable and transparent system of lending and investment. However, this realization comes too little and too late.

Qamar Bashir

