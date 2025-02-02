Convocation of Isra University: 528 students awarded degrees

HYDERABAD: The 22nd convocation of Isra University’s Hyderabad campus was held presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi.

During his address, he congratulated the graduating students, stating that they were about to take an important step toward their future. He urged them to stay committed to their professions, emphasizing that with sincerity, success is assured.

A total of 528 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony. Among them, 341 students earned bachelor’s degrees in MBBS, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, and Nursing. Additionally, 166 students received degrees in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Sciences, Telecommunica-tions, and Business Administration. Moreover, 21 students were awarded postgraduate degrees, including three PhDs.

The event began with an inspiring speech by the Prof. Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor Isra University. In his address, VC congratulated the graduates and commended Isra University for its continued dedication to academic excellence. He emphasized the critical role of education in the nation’s progress and growth. Dr. Kazi also encouraged the graduates to uphold the values of hard work, integrity, and service to society. “As you step into the professional world, always remember that success is earned through perseverance and a genuine desire to contribute to the community,” he added.

Dr. Kazi also expressed his appreciation for the ongoing support of the Governor of Sindh, the leadership of the Isra Islamic Foundation, and the families of the graduates. “We are profoundly grateful for the continued encouragement that has enabled us to provide the highest standard of education for our students,” he concluded.

Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President and CEO, Isra Islamic Foundation, delivered an Impactful address at Isra University’s recent graduation ceremony. In his address, Prof. Kazi discussed the foundation’s vision and the important role the university plays in shaping the future of its students.

The ceremony also recognized outstanding academic performances through the presentation of medals. Gold medals were awarded to Noor Fatima, Ambir, Anjali, Anchil, Roz, Tania Devi, Taimoor, Binesh, Hudaifa Iqbal, and Mubashir Ali for their exceptional academic achievements. Silver medals were presented to Haram Siddiqui, Arena, Aqsa, Suha Bachani, Hajra Javed, Amrita Devi, Muhammad Sohaib, Asnif Hussain, and Zain Ali Hasbani for their excellence in their respective fields of study. Bronze medals were given to Aleem Talpur, Kiran Waris, Rahima Fatima, Warda, Mehak Tariq, Arj Ali, Sindhiya Maheshwari, Muhammad Sarkhail Haider, and Amir Ali, recognizing their remarkable academic efforts.

