Karachi’s development: Mayor urges PM to allocate Rs1500bn

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, says that the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif should open the treasury; Karachi needs not 15 billion, but 1500 billion.

According to reports, while speaking to the media in Karachi, Mayor Murtaza Wahab offered MQM to bring money from the federation for Karachi and sit with him. He stated that the city’s issues cannot be resolved through speeches and press conferences.

Murtaza Wahab added that Karachi’s biggest issue is the lack of drinking water, questioning how Farooq Sattar will bring water. He mentioned that Lahore has underground sweet water, but Karachi does not, and the example of Lahore cannot be applied to Karachi when it comes to the water issue.

He said that as citizens, we do not perform our duties; once everyone starts fulfilling their responsibilities, the problems will be solved. He further stated that work is underway not only on 106 roads of KMC but also on internal roads. Political parties come and go, but only those political parties remain that talk about the rights of the public. We want to work, said Mayor.

The Murtaza Wahab has urged MQM to tell the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to help Karachi. He said to all political parties that our doors are open. Development is given to other cities more than Karachi. He mentioned that those sitting in Islamabad should show a bigger heart for Karachi. The federal government is building motorways across the country, but why isn’t it building a motorway from Sukkur to Hyderabad?