Degradation of wetlands threatens biodiversity: WWF-P

KARACHI: The survival of Pakistan’s wetlands and the species that depend on them is under severe threat due to water stress, industrial pollution, land reclamation, and agricultural runoff, according to the WWF-Pakistan marking World Wetlands Day on Saturday.

The conservation organization warned that the rapid degradation of wetlands is shrinking critical habitats, putting species such as the Indus River dolphin, freshwater turtles, and migratory birds at risk of extinction.

Pakistan is home to over 240 significant wetlands, covering approximately 10 percent of the country’s land area. These ecosystems provide essential services, including water filtration, carbon storage, flood control, and habitat for countless species.

They also support the livelihoods of local communities through fisheries, agriculture, and eco-tourism. However, unchecked pollution, encroachment, climate change, and unsustainable resource extraction are driving these wetlands toward destruction.

Muhammad Jamshed Iqbal Chaudhry, Senior Manager for Research and Conservation at WWF-Pakistan emphasized that wetlands are a lifeline for millions of Pakistanis. “From fisheries to agriculture and tourism, countless communities depend on these ecosystems.

The Ramsar-listed wetlands, such as Keenjhar Lake, Haleji Lake, Chashma Barrage, and Jiwani Coastal Wetlands, serve as critical breeding and feeding grounds for migratory birds, including flamingos, cranes, white-headed ducks, and the critically endangered Siberian crane,“ he said.

He also highlighted the crucial role wetlands play in climate change mitigation. “They act as nature’s buffer, absorbing excess floodwaters and reducing the impact of extreme weather events. Conserving wetlands is not just an environmental responsibility but a social and economic necessity.”

WWF-Pakistan is working to protect and restore wetlands through initiatives such as the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) and Recharge Pakistan (RP) programs, which employ nature-based solutions to address water scarcity and ecosystem degradation.

The organization is also engaging policymakers to strengthen wetland protection laws and promote sustainable water management. In addition to policy advocacy, WWF-Pakistan is implementing community-based conservation projects in the Indus Delta, Punjab, and Balochistan’s coastal areas.

These efforts focus on sustainable fishing, eco-tourism, and alternative livelihoods to reduce pressure on wetland resources, integrating biodiversity conservation with community resilience.

This year’s World Wetlands Day theme, “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future,” underscores the role of wetlands in food security, climate resilience, and sustainable development. WWF-Pakistan has called on government agencies, civil society, businesses, and local communities to take collective action for wetland conservation.

The organization urges the public to contribute by reducing water wastage, preventing plastic pollution, promoting sustainable agriculture, and participating in wetland clean-up activities.

With wetlands under increasing pressure, WWF-Pakistan stresses that immediate action is essential to safeguard these ecosystems for future generations.

