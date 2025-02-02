Int’l Women Leaders’ Summit 2025: Lipton Pakistan CEO takes part in event

KARACHI: Farheen Salman Amir, CEO Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan, participated in the International Women Leaders Summit 2025.

She also spoke at the Summit, urging women to challenge societal norms, reject imposed limitations, and boldly claim their rightful space in leadership. Drawing from her own journey, she emphasized that women don’t need permission to lead-they must recognize and embrace the power they already possess.

From defying family expectations to breaking barriers as a working mother and business leader, she reflected on the biases she has overcome throughout her career.

She also shared her experiences leading in Pakistan’s male-dominated tea industry, where she remains the only woman in key board rooms, demonstrating that leadership isn’t granted-it’s earned and claimed.

As a company committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan has implemented initiatives such as enhanced maternity and paternity leave, flexible work arrangements, and structured career re-entry programs to support women at every stage of their professional journey.

These initiatives reflect the company’s belief that breaking biases requires not just conversations, but tangible actions that enable women to lead and succeed.

