AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-02

Int’l Women Leaders’ Summit 2025: Lipton Pakistan CEO takes part in event

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

KARACHI: Farheen Salman Amir, CEO Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan, participated in the International Women Leaders Summit 2025.

She also spoke at the Summit, urging women to challenge societal norms, reject imposed limitations, and boldly claim their rightful space in leadership. Drawing from her own journey, she emphasized that women don’t need permission to lead-they must recognize and embrace the power they already possess.

From defying family expectations to breaking barriers as a working mother and business leader, she reflected on the biases she has overcome throughout her career.

She also shared her experiences leading in Pakistan’s male-dominated tea industry, where she remains the only woman in key board rooms, demonstrating that leadership isn’t granted-it’s earned and claimed.

As a company committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan has implemented initiatives such as enhanced maternity and paternity leave, flexible work arrangements, and structured career re-entry programs to support women at every stage of their professional journey.

These initiatives reflect the company’s belief that breaking biases requires not just conversations, but tangible actions that enable women to lead and succeed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farheen Salman Amir Lipton Pakistan International Women Leaders Summit 2025

Comments

200 characters

Int’l Women Leaders’ Summit 2025: Lipton Pakistan CEO takes part in event

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories