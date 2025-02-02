Deputy HC of Kenya underscores need for removing trade barriers

KARACHI: Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya Daniel Nganda, while underscoring the need to remove trade barriers between Kenya and Pakistan, stated that Kenyan Mission in Pakistan is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of trade and investment relations between the two countries by working alongside governmental and private stakeholders.

“To strengthen our bilateral ties, we must develop mechanisms to address and eliminate trade barriers, organize joint business networking sessions, seminars, conferences, exhibitions, and trade fairs”, he added while speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Ahsan Arshad Shaikh, and KCCI Managing Committee Members attended the meeting.

Kenyan Deputy HC said, “Trade, in my view, is not merely conducted on paper but with purpose. This necessitates collaboration between our governments to eliminate trade bottlenecks through relevant regulatory bodies. Our goal is to foster a business-friendly environment that facilitates the smooth exchange of goods, services, and investments.”

He noted that Kenya and Pakistan enjoy a warm and cordial relationship, primarily characterized by robust trade and investment ties. “Our bilateral relationship dates back to 1964, the year Kenya attained independence.

“If you visit Kenya, you will find a significant Pakistani population, many of whom have become citizens which was a testament to the enduring warmth between our peoples.”

He was of the view that Karachi is a pivotal city in Pakistan, representing a substantial share of the nation’s commercial interests.

“We recognize Karachi’s importance, as it serves as a gateway for Kenyan goods, including tea, to access the Pakistani market and beyond.” He reaffirmed the Kenyan High Commission’s commitment to expanding the trade and investment portfolio between our nations.

“While we have initiated numerous efforts to bolster economic cooperation, there remains untapped potential in our bilateral relations. Hence, we are eager to send business delegations and participate in high-level business-to-business meetings to explore new avenues for cooperation”, he added.

Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, while welcoming the Kenyan Deputy HC, said that to further enhance trade and exports between Pakistan and Kenya, it was crucial to diversify the trade basket by including value-added food products such as vegetables and citrus fruits, textile products, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, electrical appliances, cosmetics, leather goods, IT products, and financial services.

Expanding trade in these sectors will create new opportunities for both countries and strengthen economic ties. He noted that Pakistan spends approximately $657 million annually on tea imports from Kenya.

With Kenya’s technical assistance, Pakistan can invest in research and development (R&D) to cultivate high-yield, disease-resistant tea and coffee varieties suited to its climate and soil which will not only help Pakistan reduce dependency on imported tea but also promote local industry growth.

Stressing the need to collaborate to explore opportunities in the Blue Economy, he said that both countries should explore investment opportunities in fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, logistics, cultural tourism, and extractive industries such as oil, gas, minerals, and energy.

These sectors play a crucial role in enhancing food security, job creation, and long-term economic stability. He mentioned that Pakistan’s trade relations with Africa are also expanding, with Kenya being a significant export destination along with South Africa, Madagascar, Tanzania, Egypt, and Nigeria.

“In FY24, Pakistan’s exports to Africa reached $2.0 billion, making up approximately 6.5 percent of total exports. Strengthening bilateral trade with Kenya and other African nations will open up new dimensions for regional cooperation”, he added.

“Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy serves as a vital framework to accelerate trade and strengthen economic ties with African countries, including Kenya”, Zia ul Arfeen said, adding that this policy facilitates market exploration for businesses and entrepreneurs from both nations, paving the way for deeper economic integration.

