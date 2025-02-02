AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-02

Wheat management during drought: Agri Dept Punjab issues recommendations

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

LAHORE: The Agriculture Department Punjab has advised the farmers in rain fed areas should utilize all possible resources for irrigation to ensure the continued growth of the wheat crop. To retain soil moisture, weed removal should be carried out through hoeing.

Additionally, a 2% solution of urea or potassium nitrate (potash alum) should be sprayed at a rate of 100 to 120 litres per acre. For optimal results, this spray should be repeated after a seven-day interval.

Farmers in rain fed areas should regularly inspect their crops. In case of rust infestation, only the affected parts should be treated with an appropriate fungicide after consulting local agricultural experts from the Agriculture Department Punjab.

A spokesperson of Agriculture Department Punjab further advised that farmers in irrigated areas should adjust their irrigation intervals according to prevailing conditions, especially in sandy soils, by reducing the gap between irrigations. In case of unavailability of canal water, alternative irrigation sources should be used efficiently.

To retain soil moisture, weed removal through hoeing is recommended. A 2% solution of urea or potassium nitrate (potash alum) should be sprayed at a rate of 100 to 120 litres per acre. This spray should be repeated after seven days for better results.

Farmers in irrigated areas should also conduct regular crop inspections and in case of rust infestation apply an appropriate fungicide only on the affected parts after consulting local agricultural experts from the Agriculture Department Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Farmers Agriculture Department Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Wheat management during drought: Agri Dept Punjab issues recommendations

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories