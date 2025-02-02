Wheat management during drought: Agri Dept Punjab issues recommendations

LAHORE: The Agriculture Department Punjab has advised the farmers in rain fed areas should utilize all possible resources for irrigation to ensure the continued growth of the wheat crop. To retain soil moisture, weed removal should be carried out through hoeing.

Additionally, a 2% solution of urea or potassium nitrate (potash alum) should be sprayed at a rate of 100 to 120 litres per acre. For optimal results, this spray should be repeated after a seven-day interval.

Farmers in rain fed areas should regularly inspect their crops. In case of rust infestation, only the affected parts should be treated with an appropriate fungicide after consulting local agricultural experts from the Agriculture Department Punjab.

A spokesperson of Agriculture Department Punjab further advised that farmers in irrigated areas should adjust their irrigation intervals according to prevailing conditions, especially in sandy soils, by reducing the gap between irrigations. In case of unavailability of canal water, alternative irrigation sources should be used efficiently.

