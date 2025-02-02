Golden jubilee celebrations of FCCI begin

FAISALABAD: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have been kicked off with the soft launching of golden jubilee logo.

President FCCI Rehman Naseem Bharara briefed the media persons about the purposed events for 50-years celebrations of the FCCI. He said that a prestigious ceremony would be arranged to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the past office bearers, members, secretariat staff and relevant government functionaries. As a token of appreciation, the commemorative shields would be presented to the selected personalities, he added.

He said that a high profile gathering of presidents from all chambers of commerce & industry across the country would also be organized to discuss the role of trade bodies in economic development in addition to exploring collaborative avenues for its future growth. Federal Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb and Rana Sana Ullah Khan have been invited to participate in this event, he added. He said that a special function would also be held to honour the “sons of soil” who have excelled in diverse fields and brought laurel to Faisalabad and FCCI in particular.

He said that a grand expo and family gala have also been proposed to memorize FCCI remarkable 50-year journey. “It would highlight the success stories of its leadership, group heads and the organizations who had contributed their role in the fast growth of trade and industry in this region”, he added.

He further said that FCCI has also taken a new digital initiative by launching its SMS App to enhance communication with its members in addition to making them a reliable partner of this organization. “Through this App, all the services extended by FCCI shall be available online like renewal of membership, etc.”, he added.

He further said that a special postage stamp would also be issued to mark the Golden Jubilee of FCCI. “It would symbolize the legacy of FCCI and its contribution to the overall landscape of Pakistan’s economics”, he added.

