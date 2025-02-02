Azfar Ahsan re-elected MAP President

KARACHI: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and Chairman of Nutshell Group, has been re-elected as the President of the Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP), the apex body of marketing in the country.

He has previously served MAP in various capacities, including a successful tenure as President. He also served as the Chairman of MARCON in 2016, the flagship marketing event in the country.

Azfar Ahsan is a prominent figure with a distinguished background, having served as Pakistan’s former Minister for Investment. His experience includes serving on the boards of several commercial and non-profit organizations.

Recognized as one of the most influential connectors in Pakistan’s corporate and business circles, as well as in the global investment community, Azfar remains apolitical and is a strong advocate for improving the country’s investment climate. With extensive connections among leadership in multiple countries, he is currently working with the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In the field of journalism, Azfar frequently contributes to prominent publications such as Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, The News, Arab News, and other regional newspapers and leading digital platforms. His insightful writings cover key aspects of Pakistan’s economy, investment landscape, business dynamics, and Islamic banking.

As the Founder of the Corporate Pakistan Group, he has played a pivotal role in fostering thought leadership and collaboration within Pakistan’s corporate sector.

His re-election as MAP President has been met with congratulations from Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, British High Commissioner H.E. Jane Marriott, former MAP Presidents, senior industry leaders, and international dignitaries.

