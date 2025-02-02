Performance of major maritime bodies assessed

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, recently chaired a Performance Review Meeting to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations. The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Federal Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA), as well as board members and trustees of the respective organizations.

The meeting focused on assessing the performance of major maritime organizations: Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The discussions centred around enhancing efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector, with the aim of driving growth and development

The meeting offered a thorough examination of the monthly performance indicators, identifying areas of challenge and opportunity for growth. Key discussions focused on developing strategies to boost operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and elevate the overall quality of services within the maritime sector, ultimately driving improvement and progress.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, took a significant step towards fostering transparency and collaboration in the maritime sector by chairing a Khuli Kachehri session immediately after the Performance Review meeting.

This open forum provided a unique opportunity for employees of maritime organizations and industry stakeholders to openly discuss their concerns, share suggestions, and exchange ideas directly with the Minister.

By doing so, Minister encouraged a culture of open dialogue, empowering stakeholders to contribute to the growth and development of the maritime sector. This interactive approach has paved the way for addressing grievances, leveraging collective expertise, and driving progress in the industry.

The Khuli Kachehri, an open forum, was attended by representatives from various organizations under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Notable attendees included Mian Muhammad Mansha Chairman MCB Bank / CEO Nishat Group, the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Chairman Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA), DG (P&S), DG (MFD) and Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), along with team members from their respective maritime organizations were also present in Khuli kachehri.

Directives were issued to resolve the issues on a priority basis.