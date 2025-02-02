AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Markets Print 2025-02-02

Oil posts weekly losses

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

HOUSTON: Oil prices eased on Friday and closed the week lower as investors awaited 25% tariffs by the United States on Canada and Mexico, expected on Saturday.

Brent crude futures for March, which expire on Friday, settled down 11 cents at $76.76 a barrel.

The more actively traded second month futures were down 31 cents, at $75.58. US West Texas Intermediate crude closed down 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $72.53. For the week, the Brent and WTI benchmarks lost 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively, and marked the second straight week of losses.

Trump will include a process for Canada and Mexico to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, sources had told Reuters, adding that new tariffs would become effective on March 1. But the White House said Saturday’s deadline holds and that there was no update on exemptions for certain imports.

Crude futures continue to drift as traders await the outcome of Trump’s tariff threats, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. Canadian crude is used by many US Midwest refineries and a curtailed flow will likely support fuel prices, he added.

Canada and Mexico are the two largest crude oil exporters to the United States, but it is unclear if oil would be included among the tariffs. Trump said on Thursday he would soon decide whether to exclude oil imports from the tariffs. Tariffs would likely result in large US refinery run cuts, said Energy Aspects analyst Livia Gallarati.

“Our base case has been that, if tariffs are announced, they will include a grace period for negotiations and that oil is likely eventually to be carved out from any tariffs,” Gallarati added. Canada will respond immediately and forcefully if the United States imposes tariffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, warning Canadians that they could be facing tough times.

