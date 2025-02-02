KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 42.631 billion and the number of lots traded was 34,921.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.529 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.137 billion), COTS (PKR 5.667 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.821 billion), Silver (PKR 2.319 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.474 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 595.898 million), Copper (PKR 540.001 million),Palladium (PKR 504.949 million), SP 500 (PKR 471.880 million), DJ (PKR 463.971 million), Brent (PKR 90.937 million)and Aluminium (PKR 14.615 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 38 lots amounting to PKR 51.801 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025