AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-02

Malaysian palm oil higher

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses to end higher on Friday, and logged a second consecutive weekly gain, as stronger rival Chicago soyoil and a weaker currency offset market uncertainty over Indonesia’s export rates and US tariff threats.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 11 ringgit, or 0.26%, higher at 4,290 ringgit ($964.04) a metric ton. The contract gained 1.76% this week after a 0.62% rise last week.

The possibility of a 9% to 10% reduction in Indonesian crude palm oil export levies and US President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Canada and Mexico have caused market uncertainty, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. China holiday and weaker Malaysian palm oil exports, coupled with a production recovery last month, provided further concerns, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin group.

The market is now awaiting Malaysian palm oil export and production data for January, Bagani said. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January are estimated to have fallen between 12.3% and 20.1% from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.29%.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil higher

Distribution of PM’s Ramazan Package in cash likely

PSDP 2025-26, projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28: Ministry initiates process

Saudi Arabia’s FlyAdeal launches operations

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

18 soldiers martyred, 24 terrorists killed in Balochistan

IK says he won’t strike any deal

MVNO awaiting approval of Ministry

Bid to game faceless customs assessment system foiled

Averting due adjudication: LHC declares SBP’s Circular No 2 as unlawful

Import of Silicon in Primary Form: New customs values issued

Read more stories