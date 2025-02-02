AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Cotton market: Mills show interest in fresh buying of fine quality

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday witnessed a mixed trend. The trading volume remained satisfactory....
Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2025 02:58am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday witnessed a mixed trend. The trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Around, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 100 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot were sold in between Rs 18,450 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 700 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 100 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund and 200 bales of Kachiwala were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 354 per kg.

