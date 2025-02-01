Russian air attack kills three in Ukraine

KYIV: Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, officials said.

The Interior Ministry said that a Russian missile slammed into a residential building in the central city of Poltava, killing at least two people and injuring seven. One person was killed in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, its mayor said.