World

Russian air attack kills three in Ukraine

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2025 01:10pm

KYIV: Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, officials said.

Russian drone attacks injure eight, damage residences, Ukraine officials say

The Interior Ministry said that a Russian missile slammed into a residential building in the central city of Poltava, killing at least two people and injuring seven. One person was killed in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, its mayor said.

