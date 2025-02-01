Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has granted a one-time waiver for non-Iranian origin containers, allowing them to bypass the submission of the Electronic Import Form (EIF) for two months.

According to official correspondence, this decision was made during an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary (Trade Diplomacy) of the Ministry of Commerce.

On the recommendations of stakeholders during the meeting, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan approved the waiver for non-Iranian origin goods arriving via the land route from Iran. The waiver applies to consignments for which the Master Bill of Lading was issued by October 31, 2024.

Customs clearing agents have been instructed to submit the Master Bill of Lading or documents from Iranian customs to verify that the goods arrived in Iran on or before October 31, 2024.

The meeting also decided that importers will have 60 days from the date of the notification (issued on January 30, 2025) to cross the goods into Pakistan via land from Iran.

However, importers must obtain prior permission from the concerned Customs Collectorate to ensure that only consignments that arrived in Iranian territory on or before October 31, 2024, are allowed to enter Pakistan.

The Ministry of Commerce shared this information with the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue, and the Collectorate of Customs in Quetta and Gwadar along with other relevant authorities.

