AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-01

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance cancelled its third meeting at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters on review of “The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024” due to absence of the FBR chairman in the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday at the FBR House but it was postponed next week, following non-availability of board room at third floor of the FBR Headquarters.

Arif Habib, chairman of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHDRML) and representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) joined online.

NA panel says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Before start of the meeting, when Chairman of the sub-committee Bilal Azhar Kayani entered the Skylight Conference Arena at eighth floor of the FBR House, he inquired about the FBR chairman. “If the FBR is not ready to give us meeting room at third floor we will not convene meeting”, he told FBR officials.

Kayani went on saying how we can convene meeting without the FBR chairman. The meeting is postponed tell next week, the Chairman of the sub-committee stated.

It is important to mention that during the last meeting, Dr Najeeb Memon, FBR’s Member Policy stated that the FBR is considering allowing property purchases of up to Rs10 million without first disclosing the source of income, but we have not yet made a final decision.

Real estate sector had recommended National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue to amend “The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024” for not asking source of investment on property transactions upto Rs50 million.

According to the original proposal awaiting National Assembly’s approval, no one can buy property worth more than 130 per cent of the liquid assets declared in the previous tax returns. If the value of the property exceeds this threshold, the buyer must first explain the source, states the proposal.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance has set up a sub-committee, chaired by Bilal Azhar Kayani, to recommend an exemption threshold. The sub-committee held its another meeting on Friday.

Real estate experts have recommended that the source of investment in real estate transactions should not be asked upto Rs50 million. The facility should be allowed for atleast one year period which would result in substantial registrations in the property sector.

The real estate representative apprehended that “The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024” would have serious implications on the real estate sector and the concerned tax officials would have sweeping powers to deal with the real estate sector.

The real estate representative stated that the real estate has a major role in the development of the economy.

Real estate sector is paying around 115 per cent tax and the “The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024” may hamper investment in the real estate sector.

The investment in the real estate sector has been diverted to Dubai. The information of filers be taken at the time of registration of properties. The government should take measures to encourage corporate developers.

The representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) also made some recommendations before the sub-committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Tax Laws FBR chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial NA panel Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2024

Comments

200 characters

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories