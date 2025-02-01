Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move aimed at curbing anti-competitive practices in poultry sector, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has successfully intervened in the sharp rise in the prices of Day Old Chicks (DOC), broiler chicken, and eggs.

The prices of DOC had skyrocketed from Rs100 to Rs230 per chick, triggering concerns among poultry farmers and consumers alike.

However, following the CCP’s intervention and a series of investigations into potential price manipulation, prices have begun to stabilise. The cost of DOC, which reached Rs233 per chick on January 16, 2025, has gradually decreased to Rs188 per chick as of January 31, 2025.

‘Capping of prices may cause closure of poultry farms’

According to the CCP’s data, the broiler chicken prices have also seen a notable drop. The price of live broiler chicken has decreased from Rs490 per kilogramme to Rs385 per kilogramme, while the price of chicken meat has decreased from Rs880 to Rs595 per kilogramme. Additionally, egg prices have fallen from Rs330 per dozen to Rs220 per dozen, offering significant relief to consumers.

The CCP’s investigation into the price hikes began after receiving complaints of price manipulation and possible collusion among hatcheries. In response to the complaints, the CCP issued notices to hatcheries and instructed them to provide detailed records of their pricing over recent months.

The commission also raided several hatcheries in Lahore and uncovered evidence of price collusion for DOCs.

The inquiry has shed light on regulatory gaps in the poultry sector. Unlike broiler chicken, which is regulated by district authorities, the pricing of DOCs is left to the discretion of suppliers as they are not listed as essential commodities by provincial livestock ministries. This lack of regulation raised concerns over transparency and accountability within the sector.

As a result of the CCP’s timely intervention, hatcheries have been urged to adopt a more cautious approach to pricing.

Following the investigation, several hatcheries have started announcing independent prices for DOCs, thus restoring some balance in the market.

Sources from hatcheries revealed that the chick companies adopted a more transparent approach after the CCP’s investigation, which included notices and raids on some of the hatcheries.

Poultry farmers have expressed their appreciation for the CCP’s efforts to address the pricing issue. “The timely action by CCP has provided much-needed relief to farmers, as well as to consumers who were suffering from inflated prices,” said a spokesperson for a local poultry association.

Further, the CCP’s efforts have not only helped stabilise DOC prices but also contributed to a decrease in the prices of broiler chicken and eggs. The price of chicken has dropped further, from Rs425 per kilogramme to Rs405 per kilogramme, while the price of eggs has decreased from Rs240 per dozen to Rs221 per dozen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025