PHMA seeks relief package for construction industry

LAHORE: Pakistan Hardware Merchant Association (PHMA) Chairman Sardar Usman Ghani and Senior Vice Chairman Syed Tariq Rasheed released a list of more than 30 hardware sector businesses and industries related to the construction industry in a joint statement.

According to the list: Steel, Cement, Construction Machinery, Paint, Electrical Goods, Locks and Doors, Sanitary Wares, Pipes and Fittings, Tiles and Ceramics, Aluminium Profiles, Roofing Materials, Nails and allied hardware, Cables, Construction power tools, Flooring Solutions, Furnishing Fixtures, Wastewater Treatment Plants, Decor & Landscaping Materials, Scaffolding Materials, Pre-Fab Modules, Solar Energy units, Construction Chemicals, Safety Equipment, Fire Equipment, Glassware, Molding articles, Woodworking Machines, white goods, lighting accessories businesses are directly affected severely and tens of thousands jobs lost in the hardware sector only.

They stress the immediate relief package for construction industry so hardware sector performed its pivotal role in national economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025