PDWP approves 2 schemes worth over Rs13bn

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the fiscal 2024-25 on Friday approved two development schemes worth over Rs 13.724 billion.

The go-ahead for these projects was given in the 61st meeting of the PDWP, which was chaired by the Chairman of the P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes included the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat and GOR in Bahawalpur and Multan for Rs 4.72 billion. The other scheme approved by the meeting was a comprehensive door-to-door socio-economic survey of Punjab for establishing the Punjab socio-economic registry (PSER)-PC-II for Rs 9.2007 billion.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist, Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

