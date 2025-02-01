Minister terms Pakistan-China relationship exemplary bond

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar reaffirmed the deep-rooted and time-tested Pakistan-China friendship while addressing a ceremony celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival.

He described the relationship between the two nations as an exemplary bond, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared development goals.

“Pakistan-China friendship is higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans, and sweeter than honey,” Tarar remarked, emphasising the unwavering ties between the two countries. He noted that beyond geographical borders, Pakistan and China share mountains, highways, and a vision for economic progress.

Highlighting his personal connection with China, Tarar mentioned that he has participated in six exchange programs, visiting various Chinese cities where he always felt a sense of belonging rather than being in a foreign land. He expressed pride in the strong people-to-people connections, stating that both nations respect and support each other.

Discussing economic collaboration, the minister hailed President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road initiative, calling it a transformational project for global economic integration. He emphasised the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that with the completion of the first phase, the focus is now shifting to the next stage of economic expansion.

Tarar also highlighted recent milestones, including the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport and the successful landing of its first flight, calling it a major breakthrough In regional connectivity. He stressed that the Karakoram Highway, which passes through mountains, deserts, and finally reaches Gwadar, stands as a living symbol of Pak-China friendship.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, Tarar mentioned the historic tour of President Xi Jinping’s hometown, Xi’an, as a testament to the strong diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

The minister assured that Pakistan will remain a guardian and custodian of this unbreakable bond. He vowed to play his role in further strengthening the relationship for future generations and expressed gratitude to Chinese friends for their unwavering support.

“Pakistan and China are iron brothers who have always stood together, through every spring and every autumn, in good times and difficult times,” Tarar said, concluding with a resounding “Long live Pakistan-China friendship!”

