AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-01

‘Complicated’ filing requirements irk KCCI

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has said that the recent requirement to file monthly stock statements, consumption data, and complex purchase, sales, and stock reports introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through notification 55 (i)/ 2025 has made timely filing of monthly sales tax returns nearly impossible for small-scale businesses and traders.

President KCCI, while strongly criticising the complex filing requirements for stock details implemented by the FBR a few days ago, stated that the Karachi Chamber was facing increasing pressure from small traders and business owners regarding the issuance of SRO 55(i)/2025 which cannot be complied by many small-scale importers, traders, and wholesalers, who cannot afford proper accountants or tax professionals due to their low profit margins.

“They often operate with family-based manpower or a limited number of essential employees. The requirement to file detailed information on goods, including H.S. code-wise positions, purchases, sales, and balances in terms of quantity and value, is a daunting task,” he added.

Bilwani stated that instead of simplifying tax compliance and record-keeping, the FBR continues to introduce new burdens for the already documented sector.

The existing inflation, challenging business environment, high tax rates, and pressing law and order issues are already discouraging investment and business operations in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi. Rather than facilitating the business community, the increasing and unnecessary compliance requirements are harming it.

While strongly opposing the new filing requirements for complicated stock statements and production data and urging the Chairman FBR to address this pressing issue, Jawed Bilwani said that instead of abruptly implementing these requirements, the FBR should have consulted with the business community and other stakeholders. “A more feasible approach would be to require such information on an annual basis, allowing sufficient time for compliance instead of imposing it monthly”, he suggested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KCCI FBR sales tax returns Muhammad Jawed Bilwani

Comments

200 characters

‘Complicated’ filing requirements irk KCCI

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories