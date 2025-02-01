Corruption is sub-registrar offices: Sindh govt takes action

KARACHI: Acting on the findings of an enquiry report submitted by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), the Sindh government has taken a landmark decision to address corruption in sub-registrar offices.

The enquiry, which highlighted widespread irregularities over the past five to ten years in Karachi’s sub-registrar offices, led to the formation of a high-powered committee tasked with conducting a thorough investigation.

The committee, constituted with the approval of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and under the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, will investigate records to expose the extent of corruption and hold those responsible accountable.

This investigative body is required to complete its task within 90 days and submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations to the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue Sindh.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah’s remarks on the initial enquiry report of Chief Ministers’ inspection team: After reviewing the inquiry report, it is alarming to note that examining just 29 Registered Deeds uncovered significant fraud. This likely indicates a larger issue. Investigating records from notorious sub-registrar offices in Karachi over the last five to ten years would likely reveal extensive corruption.

The Board of Revenue should conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable. The task should be completed in 90-days; this must be followed by references to be made to Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment (E&ACE) for appropriate action.

It is also important for the Board of Revenue to take steps to make good the injustice done to genuine and rightful title-holders by reaching out to the courts of competent jurisdictions on behalf of the state under intimation to the competent authorities and following the prescribed procedure, subject to Law.

The Board of Revenue should consider the advisory recommendations from the inquiry committee and prepare a consolidated summary for review by the chief minister.

The Board of Revenue must promptly rectify the record and thoroughly investigate the sub-registrar offices’ records. As a matter of policy, the Board of Revenue should be directed to transfer all those Sub-Registrars, who have served more than five years in Karachi Division to the divisions other than Karachi, in the interest of protecting the genuine owners from this organised crime.“

The committee is chaired by Umar Farooque Bullo, Member Goathabad Wing, Board of Revenue Sindh, and includes Ahsan Ali Qureshi, Chief Inspector Stamps, Board of Revenue Sindh, Ghulam Qadir Khan Talpur, Inspector General Registration, Board of Revenue Sindh, Khadim Hussain Jarwar, Deputy Chief Inspector Stamps, Board of Revenue Sindh, and Khalid Hussain Chohan, District Registrar, Board of Revenue Sindh, Mirpurkhas Division, as a co-opted member.

This decisive move by the Sindh government is part of its ongoing commitment to eradicate corruption and ensuring transparency and accountability in public offices. By addressing irregularities in sub-registrar offices, the government aims to restore public trust and enhance the efficiency of the system.

