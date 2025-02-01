AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan

14 kanal of state land recovered

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: In an operation against the illegal occupation of state land, the Lahore district administration recovered 14 kanal of state land worth millions of rupees.

According to the administration on Friday, the operation was conducted along Harbanspura Road and Kaura Distributary under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, in which two ‘havelis’, a workshop, eight sheds, four car wash ramps, three container settlements, two shops and a construction material depot were demolished.

The value of this land is approximately Rs 340 million. She also took action against encroachments on GT Road and removed banners, flexes and goods outside shops from Salimpura to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange. During the operation, three shops were sealed and a goods truck was confiscated. She warned of strict action on repeated complaints of encroachments.

Assistant Commissioner Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Aasi carried out the anti-encroachment operation at GT Road in Shahdara and confiscated three carts, sealed a shop and announced to continue further steps to end encroachments.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir conducted an operation in Markaz Bazar and his team confiscated 22 items and expressed determination to accelerate the operations against encroachments further.

Commenting on the operation, District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza emphasised ending the illegal occupation of public and state land and made it clear that operations against encroachments will continue unabated.

