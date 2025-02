KARACHI: Gold prices hit new record highs locally and globally on Friday with international bullion value nearing $2,800 per ounce, traders said.

Up by Rs1,500 and Rs1,286, gold prices reached fresh heights of Rs291,800 per tola and Rs250,171 per 10 grams, respectively.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,450 per tola and Rs2,957 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

