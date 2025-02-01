German team explores investment scope in energy sector

KARACHI: A German delegation met Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and discussed various options regarding investment in the energy sector.

Minister for Energy gave a detailed briefing on the projects of the Energy Department on this occasion and said that Sindh province is rich in solar and wind energy resources, in which there are golden opportunities for investment.

Domestic and foreign investors are taking special interest in profitable investment in the energy sectors of Sindh and are approaching the government in this regard. Sindh Government is providing full support and assistance to investors in the energy sector and the number of investors has increased to a record high.

Due to the investor-friendly policy of the Sindh government, the trust and confidence of domestic and foreign investors in the government has further increased.

Minister for Energy informed the chairman delegation that the 350MW solar hybrid project of the Sindh govt’s Energy Department will be the second largest project in the world.

Secretary of the Sindh Energy Department Musaddiq Ahmed Khan gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing and future projects of the Energy Department on this occasion.

Barrister Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Project Director of the Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfooz Ahmed Qazi were also present on the occasion, while the German delegation included Diemar Siers Dorfer, CEO of Seamens Energy Middle East & America, Mrs Daniela Schoeppner, CFO of Seamens Energy Middle East & America, and Muhammad Rafi, CFO of Seamens Energy Pakistan.

The Energy Minister further said on this occasion that Thar coal has been declared by world experts as highly suitable and standard for the gasification process, there are also excellent opportunities for profitable investment in Thar coal.

The German delegation also expressed interest in investing in the 350MW solar-wind hybrid project in addition to Thar coal.

