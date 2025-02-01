AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

Security forces kill 10 terrorists in IBOs

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed ten terrorists in various operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 30 and 31.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Khulachi area, Dera Ismail Khan District. During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and resultantly, four terrorists were sent to hell,“ said an ISPR news release.

In four separate encounters in North Waziristan District, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali. Resultantly, six terrorists were successfully neutralized by own troops.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa terrorists security forces IBOs Dera Ismail Khan District

