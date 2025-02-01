AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-01

Jazz inaugurates its Karachi Experience Centre

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Jazz has inaugurated its Karachi Experience Center at COM3 Tower, Block 6, Clifton on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing digital experiences for its customers.

The second Experience Center in Karachi offers a workplace that promotes teamwork, innovation, and collaboration. The facility includes a business center, office space, cafe, conference rooms, breakout areas, and common spaces designed for both in-person and virtual team collaborations—aligning with Jazz’s digital workplace strategy.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kazim Mujtaba, President Jazz Consumer Division, said, “The Experience Center caters to workplace dynamics in line with our commitment to provide a working environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

