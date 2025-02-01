AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
8 firms to take part in ‘Texworld/ Apparel Sourcing Paris’event

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: The globally renowned exhibition for fashion and denim industries, “Texworld / Apparel Sourcing Paris” will be held from February 10 to 12, 2025, at the Paris-Le-Bourget Expo Center.

Eight Pakistani companies from the fashion and apparel sourcing industries will showcase their designs at Texworld / Apparel Sourcing Paris 2025.

The exhibition is set to open with great energy and enthusiasm, with a large number of exhibitors and visitors expected to attend. Over 1,200 exhibitors from 31 countries will participate, welcoming buyers from all around the world.

Eight Pakistani firms will participate in the exhibition, showcasing their expertise in fashion apparel and denim. Among them, Fashion Channel, Fine Garments Industry, USWA Textile, Venus Pak Sports, Glamour Garments, and Liberty Mills will exhibit their products under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Meanwhile, Corporation and Kengvo Sports will be participating independently.

Pakistani exhibitors will showcase a global range of fashion products, joining major manufacturing countries. Pakistan will be prominently represented alongside China, Turkey, India, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Taiwan at the exhibition.

