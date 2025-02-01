Shalimar Express: Three coaches derail; inquiry ordered

LAHORE: Three coaches of the Shalimar Express, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, derailed near Shahdara Railway Station on Friday.

According to initial reports, there were no casualties. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways Amir Ali Baloch has ordered an investigation into the derailment, due to which the traffic on the track was suspended temporarily.

Nevertheless, according to a spokesman of the Pakistan Railways, the traffic on the Lahore-Rawalpindi track was restored later at around 14:50. The spokesman said that the teams are working on restoring the Lahore to Faisalabad track.

The relief operation is being overseen by the CEO of Railways, Amir Ali Baloch.

Railway officials and staff have arrived at the site and started relief efforts.

