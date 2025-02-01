AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Print 2025-02-01

First PayPak awards ceremony held at Murree

Published 01 Feb, 2025

MURREE: 1LINK hosted the inaugural PayPak Awards Ceremony, an event that celebrated the winners of its highly successful Win Gold with PayPak campaign and unveiled its latest innovation, PayPak Pink.

This momentous occasion recognised outstanding achievements while paving the way for a new era of innovation and inclusivity in Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem.

The ceremony was held at a local hotel in Murree, bringing together a distinguished audience, including PayPak issuers, acquirers, and partners, to commemorate the occasion.

The event highlighted the collective success of the PayPak initiative, which has played a pivotal role in fostering financial inclusion and driving the adoption of digital payments across Pakistan.

A key highlight of the evening was the launch of PayPak Pink, a new variant specifically designed to cater to the unique financial needs of women in Pakistan. PayPak Pink underscores 1LINK’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity within the financial sector.

By offering secure and accessible digital payment solutions, PayPak Pink aims to redefine the role of women in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

