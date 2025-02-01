CI-UAF celebrates Chinese New Year

FAISALABAD: The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad celebrated Chinese New Year also known as Happy Spring Festival in which different performances of Chinese and Pakistani cultures presented for the audiences.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan was the chief guest while CI Chinese Dean Dr Zhou Chang Ming and CI Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir also spoke on the occasion. The students presented the heart-touching performances that attracted the audience.

Dr Zhou Chang Ming said that CI language and cultural ties would bring both nations closer that will also help promote scientific cooperation and learn from each other to address the challenges. He said that both countries were enjoying the close friendship. He added that Pak-China Economic Corridor would usher a new avenue of development.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the CI-UAF had completed eleven years and it has produced 22200 students so far in Chinese language course. He said China-Pakistan was enjoying time-tested relations that are more strengthened with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He added that CI has proved a hallmark to strengthen the academia, research ties with Chinese institutions. He called for learning from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that the UAF was enjoying excellent ties worldwide.

