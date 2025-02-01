AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

CI-UAF celebrates Chinese New Year

Press Release Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

FAISALABAD: The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad celebrated Chinese New Year also known as Happy Spring Festival in which different performances of Chinese and Pakistani cultures presented for the audiences.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan was the chief guest while CI Chinese Dean Dr Zhou Chang Ming and CI Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir also spoke on the occasion. The students presented the heart-touching performances that attracted the audience.

Dr Zhou Chang Ming said that CI language and cultural ties would bring both nations closer that will also help promote scientific cooperation and learn from each other to address the challenges. He said that both countries were enjoying the close friendship. He added that Pak-China Economic Corridor would usher a new avenue of development.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the CI-UAF had completed eleven years and it has produced 22200 students so far in Chinese language course. He said China-Pakistan was enjoying time-tested relations that are more strengthened with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He added that CI has proved a hallmark to strengthen the academia, research ties with Chinese institutions. He called for learning from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that the UAF was enjoying excellent ties worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Confucius Institute Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

Comments

200 characters

CI-UAF celebrates Chinese New Year

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories