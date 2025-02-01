AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-01

Anti-polio drive in Punjab to begin on Monday

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: The anti-polio drive will begin in Punjab from February 3, in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and the campaign will continue until February 9, while in other districts, it will conclude on February 7.

The health authorities have set a target of vaccinating 23.3 million children across the province during the campaign.

A meeting to review the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Officials from relevant departments and representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication attended the meeting.

All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link. The meeting decided that in view of the exams in schools, minimal staff from the Education Department would be engaged in the campaign.

The Chief Secretary directed that the anti-polio drive be made effective and successful. He stated that the threat persists as long as the polio virus is present in the environmental samples, adding that the deputy commissioners should personally oversee the campaign.

He further emphasized the use of modern technology to achieve the desired results in the polio eradication efforts, noting that digitization can improve micro-plans.

The Chief Secretary instructed the deputy commissioners to make special arrangements at transit points for administering vaccines.

Secretary Primary Health, Nadia Saqib, gave a detailed briefing and stated that all arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, starting from February 3, have been completed. A total of 2,654 transit teams, 4,888 fixed teams, and 85,000 mobile teams have been formed for the campaign, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

anti polio drive Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Comments

200 characters

Anti-polio drive in Punjab to begin on Monday

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories