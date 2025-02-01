LHC asks: how many buses has school education dept purchased?

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the school education department to submit a report on how many buses the schools purchased this year.

The court hearing public interest petitions on environmental issues adjourned the proceedings till February 07 and observed that the schools must permanently invest in purchasing buses.

The court directed the government that rules be framed requiring the schools to acquire buses every financial year and submit periodical reports on the number of buses purchased.

The court said the schools may temporarily hire contractors for transportation services.

Raising concerns over profits being made by the schools, the court noted that audit reports reveal substantial earnings by major schools.

The court also questioned the transport department regarding the status of its report and the progress on electric buses, instructing the department to submit details of its actions.

The court also stressed the need to transition two and three wheelers to electric power.

Additionally, the court showed concerns on reports suggesting that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had encroached upon Racecourse Park to expand its office.

The court also expressed concern over the depletion of underground water and remarked that the Punjab government must formulate a concrete strategy to address the issue.

The court observed that water scarcity had become a critical issue.

The court suggested that new buildings in the province should be equipped with water recycling units and pointed out that until water meters were installed, people would continue to waste water.

The court said the chief minister should be given a briefing about the severity of the water shortage.

The court also stated that major corporations must acknowledge their responsibilities and contribute to the city’s improvement and suggested big companies take the initiative in urban development and enhance public parks, saying the government alone cannot handle everything.

Expressing concern over acquisition of 6000 acres of forest department land by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), the court summoned a report on the matter by the judicial commission as a member of the commission told the court that 192 acres only had been developed so far since 2022.

