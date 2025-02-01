AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Pakistan

Punjab CM inaugurates country’s first e-bus service

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday formally launched Pakistan’s first electric bus service.

She rode in the electric bus and also inspected it in detail.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar gave a detailed briefing about the electric vehicle bus service pilot project in Lahore. It was informed in the briefing that the electric bus has GPS location recorder, Wi-Fi, USB port and other facilities.

The electric bus will have the capacity of 30 seats and 80 passengers can travel in it. The electric bus will have ramps and seats reserved for differently-abled passengers.

For the first time, an anti-slip sheet has been used on the floor in an electric bus for the protection of passengers. Upto nine specific charging stations have been set up in Green Town Hamdard Chowk depot for Pakistan’s electric buses. The electric bus will be able to cover a distance of 250-km after each charging and will complete its route four times. A route display will also be seen in the bus for the convenience of passengers. A separate section for women in the electric bus will be designated, cameras will also be installed to prevent harassment incidents.

It was apprised in the briefing that 27 electric buses will be operated on Lahore’s longest 21-km route. The e-bus service will start from Railway Station to Green Town via Queens Road, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, Campus Bridge and Ichra Canal. About 17,000 passengers will be able to travel on Lahore’s first e-bus service daily. An official launching of EV bus service from the Railway Station to Green Town route will start in mid-February. 42 state-of-the-art bus shelters will be established on the Railway Station up to Green Town route and buses will arrive after every nine minutes.

A special app will also be introduced for the electric bus so as to enable bus tracking. The fare of the electric bus can be paid through digital wallets and digital cards. Universal transport cards will also be issued. Special training of 70 drivers for the electric buses has started.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while presiding over a meeting to review e-taxi project directed to review installation of solar fans and water coolers at bus stands and ordered to install safe city cameras at every bus stand as well. She directed to review prospects of assembling e-taxi in Punjab along with undertaking steps to establish electric charging stations in collaboration with the private sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

