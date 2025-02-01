AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Effective today: LPG price raised by Rs3.68

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has hiked the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs3.68 per kilogramme effective February 1, 2025.

According to an OGRA notification, the LPG cylinder price has been fixed at Rs253.97 per kg. After the increase, the new price of 11.8 kg LPG domestic cylinder is Rs2,997.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased up to 1.6 per cent.

The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19 per cent resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47 per cent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs3.68.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

