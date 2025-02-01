AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
Markets Print 2025-02-01

KE removes over 1,000 illegal connections

Press Release Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 07:07am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) conducted an anti-power theft drive in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, alongside a facilitation camp to enhance customer engagement and service accessibility.

With the support of law enforcement agencies, KE successfully removed over 1,000 illegal connections (kundas), weighing approximately 1,700 kg, from its infrastructure. These illegal connections were responsible for an estimated annual theft of 6.5 million units of electricity.

Since the beginning of January 2025, KE has organized over 40 facilitation camps across Karachi in areas such as Garden, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Shah Faisal, Surjani, and Malir. These camps aim to improve customer access to electricity-related services and encourage timely bill payments, which play a crucial role in reducing load-shedding and ensuring uninterrupted power supply in respective areas.

KE organises awareness march, facilitation camp

A KE spokesperson emphasized that these camps are designed to make essential services more accessible and strengthen engagement with communities.

“Timely bill payments not only support revenue recovery but also enable KE to optimize its power supply, particularly in high-loss areas. Currently, 70% of KE’s network is exempt from load-shedding, while even high-loss areas do not experience outages exceeding 10 hours.”

Since the beginning of FY 2024-25, KE has removed over 143,000 illegal connections, collectively weighing more than 171,000 kg.

Illegal connections pose serious safety hazards by compromising the integrity of KE’s power infrastructure, increasing the risk of electrical incidents. This ongoing drive is part of KE’s commitment to reducing losses from electricity theft and creating safer communities by mitigating associated risks.

KE urges customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage power theft and ensure timely bill payments. These measures are essential for maintaining a reliable power supply. Notably, KE remains the only utility in Pakistan that conducts such facilitation camps for the benefit of its customers.

