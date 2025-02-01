AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-01

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 31, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Jan-25      29-Jan-25      28-Jan-25      27-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                                    0.10497
Euro                              0.79695       0.796521       0.797958       0.803105
Japanese yen                      0.00495       0.004923       0.004938       0.004903
U.K. pound                       0.952119       0.951557       0.951485       0.953087
U.S. dollar                      0.766077        0.76618       0.765721       0.762683
Algerian dinar                   0.005674       0.005675                      0.005658
Australian dollar                0.476883       0.477866       0.478805
Botswana pula                    0.055234       0.055165       0.054826       0.055066
Brazilian real                   0.129844        0.13077       0.129951       0.128688
Brunei dollar                                    0.56611       0.565789
Canadian dollar                  0.531481       0.530779       0.531972       0.530341
Chilean peso                     0.000773       0.000772       0.000777       0.000776
Czech koruna                     0.031735       0.031693       0.031815       0.031965
Danish krone                     0.106808       0.106734       0.106928       0.107619
Indian rupee                     0.008848        0.00885       0.008849       0.008826
Israeli New Shekel               0.213749       0.212828       0.211642       0.210977
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.48558        2.48409        2.47504
Malaysian ringgit                               0.173909       0.174427
Mauritian rupee                  0.016401                      0.016387       0.016402
Mexican peso                     0.037462       0.037252       0.037231       0.036844
New Zealand dollar               0.433791       0.433849       0.433819       0.434234
Norwegian krone                  0.067759       0.067625       0.067747       0.068005
Omani rial                        1.99267        1.99147        1.98357
Peruvian sol                     0.206379       0.205907       0.204903       0.204199
Philippine peso                  0.013101                      0.013117       0.013047
Polish zloty                     0.189656       0.189447       0.189831       0.189675
Qatari riyal                     0.210461       0.210489       0.210363       0.209528
Russian ruble                    0.007817       0.007817       0.007816       0.007852
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.204287       0.204315       0.204192       0.203382
Singapore dollar                                 0.56611       0.565789
South African rand               0.041402       0.041004        0.04074       0.041041
Swedish krona                    0.069481       0.069532       0.069521        0.06986
Swiss franc                       0.84314       0.845114       0.844887       0.849881
Thai baht                        0.022689       0.022708       0.022598       0.022614
Trinidadian dollar               0.113768       0.113687       0.114174       0.112848
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208598       0.208626       0.208501       0.207674
Uruguayan peso                    0.01768       0.017712       0.017656        0.01755
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Rs84bn shortfall in Jan collection

Disclosures made to PSX: row deepens among indirect KE shareholders

Real estate: PBC urges PM to order crackdown on ‘black money’

Increase in sugar price: Millers, distributors asked to stop overcharging

Review of tax laws bill: NA panel cancels 3rd meeting due to FBR chairman’s absence

Rates of DOC, chicken and eggs decline after CCP intervenes

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

Read more stories