WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 31, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 30-Jan-25 29-Jan-25 28-Jan-25 27-Jan-25
Chinese yuan 0.10497
Euro 0.79695 0.796521 0.797958 0.803105
Japanese yen 0.00495 0.004923 0.004938 0.004903
U.K. pound 0.952119 0.951557 0.951485 0.953087
U.S. dollar 0.766077 0.76618 0.765721 0.762683
Algerian dinar 0.005674 0.005675 0.005658
Australian dollar 0.476883 0.477866 0.478805
Botswana pula 0.055234 0.055165 0.054826 0.055066
Brazilian real 0.129844 0.13077 0.129951 0.128688
Brunei dollar 0.56611 0.565789
Canadian dollar 0.531481 0.530779 0.531972 0.530341
Chilean peso 0.000773 0.000772 0.000777 0.000776
Czech koruna 0.031735 0.031693 0.031815 0.031965
Danish krone 0.106808 0.106734 0.106928 0.107619
Indian rupee 0.008848 0.00885 0.008849 0.008826
Israeli New Shekel 0.213749 0.212828 0.211642 0.210977
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48558 2.48409 2.47504
Malaysian ringgit 0.173909 0.174427
Mauritian rupee 0.016401 0.016387 0.016402
Mexican peso 0.037462 0.037252 0.037231 0.036844
New Zealand dollar 0.433791 0.433849 0.433819 0.434234
Norwegian krone 0.067759 0.067625 0.067747 0.068005
Omani rial 1.99267 1.99147 1.98357
Peruvian sol 0.206379 0.205907 0.204903 0.204199
Philippine peso 0.013101 0.013117 0.013047
Polish zloty 0.189656 0.189447 0.189831 0.189675
Qatari riyal 0.210461 0.210489 0.210363 0.209528
Russian ruble 0.007817 0.007817 0.007816 0.007852
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204287 0.204315 0.204192 0.203382
Singapore dollar 0.56611 0.565789
South African rand 0.041402 0.041004 0.04074 0.041041
Swedish krona 0.069481 0.069532 0.069521 0.06986
Swiss franc 0.84314 0.845114 0.844887 0.849881
Thai baht 0.022689 0.022708 0.022598 0.022614
Trinidadian dollar 0.113768 0.113687 0.114174 0.112848
U.A.E. dirham 0.208598 0.208626 0.208501 0.207674
Uruguayan peso 0.01768 0.017712 0.017656 0.01755
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
