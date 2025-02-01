WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 31, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jan-25 29-Jan-25 28-Jan-25 27-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10497 Euro 0.79695 0.796521 0.797958 0.803105 Japanese yen 0.00495 0.004923 0.004938 0.004903 U.K. pound 0.952119 0.951557 0.951485 0.953087 U.S. dollar 0.766077 0.76618 0.765721 0.762683 Algerian dinar 0.005674 0.005675 0.005658 Australian dollar 0.476883 0.477866 0.478805 Botswana pula 0.055234 0.055165 0.054826 0.055066 Brazilian real 0.129844 0.13077 0.129951 0.128688 Brunei dollar 0.56611 0.565789 Canadian dollar 0.531481 0.530779 0.531972 0.530341 Chilean peso 0.000773 0.000772 0.000777 0.000776 Czech koruna 0.031735 0.031693 0.031815 0.031965 Danish krone 0.106808 0.106734 0.106928 0.107619 Indian rupee 0.008848 0.00885 0.008849 0.008826 Israeli New Shekel 0.213749 0.212828 0.211642 0.210977 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.48558 2.48409 2.47504 Malaysian ringgit 0.173909 0.174427 Mauritian rupee 0.016401 0.016387 0.016402 Mexican peso 0.037462 0.037252 0.037231 0.036844 New Zealand dollar 0.433791 0.433849 0.433819 0.434234 Norwegian krone 0.067759 0.067625 0.067747 0.068005 Omani rial 1.99267 1.99147 1.98357 Peruvian sol 0.206379 0.205907 0.204903 0.204199 Philippine peso 0.013101 0.013117 0.013047 Polish zloty 0.189656 0.189447 0.189831 0.189675 Qatari riyal 0.210461 0.210489 0.210363 0.209528 Russian ruble 0.007817 0.007817 0.007816 0.007852 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204287 0.204315 0.204192 0.203382 Singapore dollar 0.56611 0.565789 South African rand 0.041402 0.041004 0.04074 0.041041 Swedish krona 0.069481 0.069532 0.069521 0.06986 Swiss franc 0.84314 0.845114 0.844887 0.849881 Thai baht 0.022689 0.022708 0.022598 0.022614 Trinidadian dollar 0.113768 0.113687 0.114174 0.112848 U.A.E. dirham 0.208598 0.208626 0.208501 0.207674 Uruguayan peso 0.01768 0.017712 0.017656 0.01755 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

