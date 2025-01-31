PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 31
|
279.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 31
|
278.88
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 31
|
154.72
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 31
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 31
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Jan 31
|
1.04
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 30
|
6,071.17
|
Nasdaq / Jan 30
|
19,681.75
|
Hang Seng / Jan 30
|
20,225.11
|
Dow Jones / Jan 30
|
44,882.13
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 30
|
21,727.20
|
France CAC40 / Jan 30
|
7,941.64
|
India Sensex / Jan 31
|
77,500.57
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 31
|
39,572.49
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 30
|
18,285
|
Petrol/Litre / Jan 31
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 31
|
72.68
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 31
|
250,171
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 31
|
2,793
|
Diesel/Litre / Jan 31
|
260.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Jan 31
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
10.21
▲ 1 (10.86%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Jan 31
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
15.13
▲ 1.38 (10.04%)
|
Sana Ind / Jan 31
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
28.77
▲ 2.62 (10.02%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Jan 31
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
16.91
▲ 1.54 (10.02%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Jan 31
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
15.72
▲ 1.43 (10.01%)
|
Redco Textile / Jan 31
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
24.17
▲ 2.2 (10.01%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Jan 31
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
53.74
▲ 4.89 (10.01%)
|
Pak Leather / Jan 31
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
32.63
▲ 2.97 (10.01%)
|
Dandot Cement / Jan 31
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
16.48
▲ 1.5 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Jan 31
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
54.86
▼ -6.1 (-10.01%)
|
D.M. Textile / Jan 31
D.M. Textile Mills Limited(DMTX)
|
63
▼ -7 (-10%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / Jan 31
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
189
▼ -21 (-10%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Jan 31
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
10.41
▼ -1.15 (-9.95%)
|
National Silk / Jan 31
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
40.84
▼ -4.51 (-9.94%)
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Jan 31
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
7.83
▼ -0.76 (-8.85%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Jan 31
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
109.56
▼ -10.44 (-8.7%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Jan 31
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
31.05
▼ -2.9 (-8.54%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jan 31
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.28
▼ -0.66 (-8.31%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 31
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
66,672,997
▲ 0.14
|
Sui South Gas / Jan 31
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
48,364,956
▼ -1.33
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 31
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
36,344,486
▼ -0.06
|
Waves Home Appliances / Jan 31
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WAVESAPP)
|
33,226,540
▼ -0.77
|
Bank Makramah / Jan 31
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
31,509,642
▲ 0.04
|
B.O.Punjab / Jan 31
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
17,873,860
▲ 0.2
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 31
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,969,744
▼ -0.07
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 31
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,492,313
▼ -0.57
|
Treet Battery / Jan 31
Treet Battery Limited(TBL)
|
15,390,342
▲ 1.07
Comments